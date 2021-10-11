Former Pacers G-League Player Signs With Nets

    • October 11, 2021
    The Brooklyn Nets announced the signings of Josh Gray and Bryce Brown on Sunday. Gray played for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers G-League team last season).
    On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets announced the signings of Josh Gray and Bryce Brown. 

    The announcement can be seen passed on by Chris Milholen of Nets Daily. 

    Gray spent last season on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (G-League team of the Indiana Pacers). 

    In 14 games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, he averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. 

    Gray is 28 years old and went undrafted out of LSU in 2016.

    Brown is 24 years old, and went undrafted in 2019 out of Auburn. 

