Caris LeVert's Injury Status For Pacers-Wizards Game

The Indiana Pacers will once again be without their star shooting guard on Friday evening against the Washington Wizards in D.C.

The full injury report for the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

The team announced last week that LeVert would miss at least the first four games of the new season (see tweet embedded below).

"Caris LeVert will miss our first four regular season games and will be reevaluated on October 25, according to head coach Rick Carlisle," the Pacers said in a tweet on October 16.

