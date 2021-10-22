    • October 22, 2021
    NBA News: Caris LeVert's Injury Status For Pacers-Wizards Game
    NBA News: Caris LeVert's Injury Status For Pacers-Wizards Game

    Caris LeVert is out due to a back injury for the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards game on Friday evening.
    The Indiana Pacers will once again be without their star shooting guard on Friday evening against the Washington Wizards in D.C. 

    The full injury report for the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

    The team announced last week that LeVert would miss at least the first four games of the new season (see tweet embedded below). 

    "Caris LeVert will miss our first four regular season games and will be reevaluated on October 25, according to head coach Rick Carlisle," the Pacers said in a tweet on October 16. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

