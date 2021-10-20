Caris LeVert's Status Against The Charlotte Hornets

Publish date:
NBA News: Caris LeVert's Injury Status Against The Charlotte Hornets
Caris LeVert will be out for the Indiana Pacers in their season-opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
The Indiana Pacers will be without one of their best players when they begin the NBA season on Wednesday evening.
They are on the road to face the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina, but will be without star shooting guard Caris LeVert.
The former Brooklyn Nets player is out with a lower back injury, and the full injury report from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
LeVert came over in a trade during the regular season last year, and in 35 games with the Pacers averaged 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.