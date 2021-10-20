Caris LeVert's Status Against The Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers will be without one of their best players when they begin the NBA season on Wednesday evening.

They are on the road to face the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina, but will be without star shooting guard Caris LeVert.

The former Brooklyn Nets player is out with a lower back injury, and the full injury report from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

LeVert came over in a trade during the regular season last year, and in 35 games with the Pacers averaged 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

