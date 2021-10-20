Caris LeVert's Status Against The Charlotte Hornets

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA News: Caris LeVert's Injury Status Against The Charlotte Hornets
    Publish date:

    NBA News: Caris LeVert's Injury Status Against The Charlotte Hornets

    Caris LeVert will be out for the Indiana Pacers in their season-opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers will be without one of their best players when they begin the NBA season on Wednesday evening. 

    They are on the road to face the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina, but will be without star shooting guard Caris LeVert. 

    The former Brooklyn Nets player is out with a lower back injury, and the full injury report from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

    LeVert came over in a trade during the regular season last year, and in 35 games with the Pacers averaged 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_16064188_168388303_lowres
    News

    Caris LeVert's Status Against The Charlotte Hornets

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_12379511_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Potentially Out Of Ben Simmons Sweepstakes

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15563411_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Harry Giles Would Be A Good Fit On The Indiana Pacers And Two Others

    2 hours ago
    Malcolm Brogdon
    News

    Check Out The Photos Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15843498_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Awesome Video Myles Turner Tweeted

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16936970_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Charlotte Hornets Host The Indiana Pacers

    3 hours ago
    Malcolm Brogdon
    News

    Malcolm Brogdon Reportedly Agrees To Big Contract Extension

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16976119_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What The Pacers Tweeted After The Colts Win

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16117747_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nate Bjorkgren Lands With Toronto As Assistant

    Oct 19, 2021