Caris LeVert's Status For Pacers-Raptors Game On Wednesday

The Indiana Pacers have listed Caris LeVert as questionable for their fifth game of the season, which is in Toronto against the Raptors on Wednesday evening.

The announcement from the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

The star shooting guard has missed the first four games of the season due to a back injury, and the Pacers are 1-3 to start the season.

LeVert averaged 20.2 points per game last season, so getting him back in the lineup is very important.

Related stories on NBA basketball