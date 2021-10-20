    • October 20, 2021
    NBA News: Check Out The Awesome Video Myles Turner Tweeted
    Publish date:

    NBA News: Check Out The Awesome Video Myles Turner Tweeted

    Myles Turner Tweeted out an awesome video on Wednesday before the Indiana Pacers first game of the season against the Charlotte Hornets.
    Author:

    Myles Turner Tweeted out a super cool video on Wednesday before the Indiana Pacers play the Charlotte Hornets in the first game of their 2021-22 regular season. 

    The Tweet from Turner can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The former Texas Longhorn is entering his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Pacers) and was the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. 

    He averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season. 

    He also led the entire NBA in blocks per game (for the second time) with 3.4 per game.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

