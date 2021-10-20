Check Out The Photos Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted

    • October 20, 2021
    NBA News: Check Out The Photos Former Bucks And Current Pacers Star Tweeted

    USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted out two photos on Wednesday before the Indiana Pacers play their first game of the season against the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is entering his third year with the Pacers after playing for the Milwaukee Bucks to begin his career.
    Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted out two photos on Wednesday before the Pacers visit the Charlotte Hornets for their first game of the 2021-22 regular season. 

    The Tweet with the photos of Brogdon can be seen embedded below in a post from his Twitter account. 

    The 2016 NBA Rookie of The Year is entering his third season with the Pacers. 

    He began his career with the Milwaukee Bucks. 

    Last season, he averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game while also grabbing 5.2 rebounds and dishing out 5.9 assists.

    The Pacers recently gave him a contract extension. 

