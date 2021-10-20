Check Out The Photos Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted

Publish date:
NBA News: Check Out The Photos Former Bucks And Current Pacers Star Tweeted
Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted out two photos on Wednesday before the Indiana Pacers play their first game of the season against the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is entering his third year with the Pacers after playing for the Milwaukee Bucks to begin his career.
Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted out two photos on Wednesday before the Pacers visit the Charlotte Hornets for their first game of the 2021-22 regular season.
The Tweet with the photos of Brogdon can be seen embedded below in a post from his Twitter account.
The 2016 NBA Rookie of The Year is entering his third season with the Pacers.
He began his career with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Last season, he averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game while also grabbing 5.2 rebounds and dishing out 5.9 assists.
The Pacers recently gave him a contract extension.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.