Here's What The Indiana Pacers Tweeted On Monday

The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Monday, and their post can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
They posted three pictures (Duane Washington Jr., Jeremy Lamb and Domantas Sabonis were the players in the photos) and had the caption, "we get to play another team tomorrow."
They indeed will play another NBA team on Tuesday.
Training camp has been going on for several days now, and the Pacers will visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening for each team's first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season.
