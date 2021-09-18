NBA: Myles Turner Looks Healthy, Here's What The NBA Star Put On His Instagram Story

NBA News: Here’s What This NBA Star For The Indiana Pacers Put On His Instagram Story
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers reposted clips of him working out, and he looks healthy. Turner was injured at the end of the last NBA season.
Myles Turner led the NBA with 3.4 blocks per game last season, but the Indiana Pacers star center has not played in a game since April 18 in Atlanta against the Hawks.
However, the former Texas Longhorns star looks healthy in a recent video he added to his Instagram story.
He reposted several videos of himself working out from Lavelt Page on Instagram, and some of the footage from his Instagram story can be seen captured in a Tweet below from Zach Pearson of Fansided.
Turner was announced as out indefinitely on April 19, and that was what ultimately ended his season (see Tweet from April below).
It appears as if the Pacers will have a healthy center to start the new year.
