Here's What Twitter Said About Tyler Herro's Historic Performance In Saturday's Heat-Pacers Game

Tyler Herro had a big night on Saturday in Indiana against the Pacers.

The Miami Heat lost the game in overtime 101-92, but Herro went off for 30 points and ten rebounds off the bench.

That stat made team history.

According to ESPN Stats & Info (see tweet below), Herro is the first player in this history of the Heat to put up those numbers while coming off the bench in a game.

Here's what Twitter was saying about his performance.



