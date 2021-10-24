Publish date:
NBA News: Here's What Twitter Said About Tyler Herro's Historic Performance In Saturday's Heat-Pacers Game
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat had 30 points and ten rebounds on Saturday evening in Indiana against the Pacers.
Tyler Herro had a big night on Saturday in Indiana against the Pacers.
The Miami Heat lost the game in overtime 101-92, but Herro went off for 30 points and ten rebounds off the bench.
That stat made team history.
According to ESPN Stats & Info (see tweet below), Herro is the first player in this history of the Heat to put up those numbers while coming off the bench in a game.
Here's what Twitter was saying about his performance.
