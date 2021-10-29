Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Nets

Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    NBA News: Indiana Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Brooklyn Nets
    NBA News: Indiana Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Brooklyn Nets

    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
    The Indiana Pacers have announced their staring lineup for Friday's showdown with the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. 

    The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Pacers have a 1-4 record this season and have lost two games in a row. 

    On the road they are 0-3 this season, and face a Nets team that is 2-3 overall and 1-2 at Barclays Center. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

