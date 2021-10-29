Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Nets

The Indiana Pacers have announced their staring lineup for Friday's showdown with the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers have a 1-4 record this season and have lost two games in a row.

On the road they are 0-3 this season, and face a Nets team that is 2-3 overall and 1-2 at Barclays Center.

Related stories on NBA basketball