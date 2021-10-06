Former Pacers Star Jalen Rose Tweets Photo Of Himself Wearing The New LaMelo Ball Shoes

On Wednesday, Jalen Rose Tweeted out a photo of himself wearing the new LaMelo Ball Puma shoes.
The awesome looking pair of shoes can be seen in the photo below from Rose's Twitter account.
Rose also posted a video on YouTube of the shoes, and the clip can be watched here.
Last season, Ball was the Rookie of The Year on the Charlotte Hornets.
Rose is a former NBA star who now works for ESPN.
In 13 NBA seasons he played for the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns.
