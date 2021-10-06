Former Pacers Star Jalen Rose Tweets Photo Of Himself Wearing The New LaMelo Ball Shoes

    • October 6, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA News: Jalen Rose Tweets Photo Of Himself Wearing The New LaMelo Ball Puma Shoes
    Publish date:

    NBA News: Jalen Rose Tweets Photo Of Himself Wearing The New LaMelo Ball Puma Shoes

    Former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose sent out a Tweet on Wednesday of him wearing the new LaMelo Ball Puma shoes. Ball was the NBA's Rookie of The Year last season for the Charlotte Hornets.
    Author:
    Former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose sent out a Tweet on Wednesday of him wearing the new LaMelo Ball Puma shoes. Ball was the NBA's Rookie of The Year last season for the Charlotte Hornets.

    On Wednesday, Jalen Rose Tweeted out a photo of himself wearing the new LaMelo Ball Puma shoes.

    The awesome looking pair of shoes can be seen in the photo below from Rose's Twitter account. 

    Rose also posted a video on YouTube of the shoes, and the clip can be watched here. 

    Last season, Ball was the Rookie of The Year on the Charlotte Hornets. 

    Rose is a former NBA star who now works for ESPN. 

    In 13 NBA seasons he played for the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns. 

    Related stories on NBA basketball

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_13576730_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Jalen Rose Tweets Photo Of Himself Wearing The New LaMelo Ball Shoes

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_11710530_168388303_lowres
    News

    Indiana Pacers And Brooklyn Nets Officially Announce Their Trade

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_12379511_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Report: 76ers Reportedly Interested In Pacers' Brogdon And LeVert

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_16897504_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers-Knicks: Check Out What Kemba Walker Put On His IG Story After The Knicks Beat The Pacers

    55 minutes ago
    USATSI_15843498_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Indiana Pacers Star Myles Turner Posted On Instagram After The Pacers Played The New York Knicks

    57 minutes ago
    USATSI_15974759_168388303_lowres
    News

    Report: The Pacers Signed Brad Wanamaker

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_15697680_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Pacers Rookie Duarte Should Have Been Drafted By The Warriors

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15666060_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Pacers Could Make The NBA Finals If They Trade For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_14870814_168388303_lowres
    News

    Report: Nets And Pacers Just Made A Trade

    4 hours ago