NBA News: Malcolm Brogdon's Injury Status Against The Charlotte Hornets
Malcolm Brogdon is listed as probable to play against the Charlotte Hornets in the first regular season game for the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
The Indiana Pacers will play their first game of the 2021-22 NBA season on Wednesday evening when they face off against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
The Pacers released their injury report on Tuesday for the game, and there were six different players on the list.
Surprisingly, Malcolm Brogdon was listed on there (left shoulder).
However, there does appear to any cause for concern as he is listed as probable, which means he will likely play.
The Pacers will face off against LaMelo Ball (2021 NBA Rookie of The Year) and a young Hornets team that could make for an exciting opening night matchup.
