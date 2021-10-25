Publish date:
NBA News: Pacers Announce Full Injury-Report Before Game With Bucks
The Indiana Pacers have announced their injury report for their game with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.
The Indiana Pacers have announced their full-injury report before their game with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening in Indianapolis.
The Pacers are coming off their first win of the new season after beating the Miami Heat on Saturday evening at home.
In a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers, the full injury-report can be seen.
The Pacers lost all three matchups to the Bucks last season.
