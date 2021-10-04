Pacers Among Six Teams With Reported Interest In Simmons

According to Keith Pompey (read article in the Philadelphia Inquirer here) there are six teams that are interested in trading for Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers right now.
The teams Pompey names can be seen in his Tweet with the article embedded above.
He mentions the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.
Simmons is still holding out from the team, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (see Tweet below), the 76ers were scheduled to pay Simmons $8.25 million on Friday and did not.
