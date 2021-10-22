Publish date:
NBA News: Update On Bradley Beal's Status For Friday's Pacers-Wizards Showdown
Bradley Beal is "trending towards being out" on Friday evening against the Indiana Pacers in the home-opener for the Washington Wizards, according to Quintin Mayo of BetMGM.
The Washington Wizards listed Bradley Beal as questionable (right hip contusion) and their tweet from Thursday can be seen embedded below.
"Beal is trending towards being out", according to Quinton Mayo of BetMGM.
The All-Star guard will test it out before tipoff, Mayo added.
The Wizards beat the Toronto Raptors in their first game and are 1-0 on the new season, while the Pacers are 0-1 after blowing a big lead to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening.
