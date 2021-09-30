Check Out What Former Pacers Star Posted To Instagram

September 30, 2021
NBA News: Victor Oladipo Hanging With A Netflix Star? Check Out The Photo The Former Magic, Thunder, Rockets, Pacers And Current Miami Heat Star Posted On Instagram
Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday.
Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday, and his post can be seen embedded below. 

One of the people pictured with Oladipo is Chase Stokes who was a star on the Netflix show Outer Banks. 

Oladipo is entering his second season in Miami, and played for the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets last season before being traded to the Heat. 

He's a two-time NBA All-Star (both appearances with the Pacers), and was the number two overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. 

Over the course of his eight-year career he has played for the Magic, OKC Thunder, Pacers, Rockets and Heat. 

