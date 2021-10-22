Wizards' Starting Lineup Against Pacers

The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Friday's showdown with the Indiana Pacers in D.C.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs.

They will be without All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal who is out due to injury on Friday.

After beating the Toronto Raptors in their first game of the season, they will look to go 2-0 in their home-opener against the Pacers.

The Pacers are 0-1 after losing to the Chart Hornets.

