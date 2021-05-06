NBA Notebook: Lakers' LeBron James Wishes Suns' Chris Paul a Happy Birthday

LeBron James and Chris Paul have been friends for years, and for Paul's 36th birthday, the Lakers' forward gave a lovely happy birthday wish to his long-time pal on Instagram.

James was drafted in 2003 out of high school, and Paul was drafted after playing two years at Wake Forrest in 2005, but both are the same age regardless of the different draft classes.

"Happy Bday to my brother from another!! Been down for a long time my G! Wishing you the best of times on your day today. Long Live You CP3 aka Point God!! Love ♾. @cp3 🙏🏾✊🏾🖤👑. Giving you your 💐 while you can smell them!" James posted to his Instagram of nearly 84 million followers.

Paul and the Suns are currently the number one team in the Western Conference but just lost to the Hawks in Atlanta 135-103 on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and according to Shams Charania of the Atheltic, James is expected to miss at least three more games due to his lingering ankle issue.

