NBA News: Possible First Look At The Indiana Pacers New Uniform?

There is a possible first look going around Twitter of the new "City Edition" Indiana Pacers jersey for this season.

A Tweet with a photo of the potential leak can be seen embedded below from Zach Pearson of FanSided (who cited credit for the photo to Casey Vitelli of NBA Uniform tracker).

The Pacers have played three preseason games against the New York Knicks (on the road), Cleveland Cavaliers (on the road) and Memphis Grizzlies (at home).

They are 2-1 in those three games.

They will play their first regular season game of the 2021-22 NBA season on October 20, in Charlotte, North Carolina, against 2020 Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

The Pacers beat the Hornets in the first-ever NBA play-in game last May.

Related stories on NBA basketball