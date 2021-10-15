NBA News: Possible First Look At The Indiana Pacers New Uniform?

    • October 15, 2021
    NBA: Rumor Of Possible First Look At The Pacers New Uniform?
    A Photo on Twitter surfaced of what the Indiana Pacers new NBA "City Edition" jerseys could look like this season.
    There is a possible first look going around Twitter of the new "City Edition" Indiana Pacers jersey for this season. 

    A Tweet with a photo of the potential leak can be seen embedded below from Zach Pearson of FanSided (who cited credit for the photo to Casey Vitelli of NBA Uniform tracker).  

    The Pacers have played three preseason games against the New York Knicks (on the road), Cleveland Cavaliers (on the road) and Memphis Grizzlies (at home). 

    They are 2-1 in those three games. 

    They will play their first regular season game of the 2021-22 NBA season on October 20, in Charlotte, North Carolina, against 2020 Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. 

    The Pacers beat the Hornets in the first-ever NBA play-in game last May. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

