New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have talked Obi Toppin trade, per report

According to a report from Heavy, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have discussed a possible trade involving Knicks forward Obi Toppin.

Heavy's Sean Deveney reported the information, stating that, "The Knicks have engaged in talks with the Indiana Pacers revolving around a potential trade that would send third-year big man Obi Toppin to the Hoosier State."

Toppin is in his third NBA season. New York selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and he has averaged 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game so far as a pro. His athleticism and tenacity are impressive.

The University of Dayton product has played in 25 games this season, in which he has averaged 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He has missed the last month of action with a right leg injury, but he was recently assigned to the Knicks G League affiliate team, indicating that a return to action is close.

The Pacers are light on forward depth, so Toppin could immediately help them in that way. He is still just 24-years old and is under contract through the 2023-24 season, after which he would become a restricted free agent. He is under team control for two-and-a-half more seasons, which would be appealing in a deal. Indiana has traded for young players with many years remaining on their contract often under their current front office.

It is unclear what New York's asking price is for the former lottery pick. Indiana has plenty of assets that have a wide range of values to get a deal done if they have serious interest in Toppin.

The Pacers and Knicks are tied in the Eastern Conference standings this season and both teams have changed their core within the last calendar year. The blue and gold could do many justifiable deals this trade season, some of which have been laid out here.