'Night night,' watch Myles Turner block Mason Plumlee to seal Indiana Pacers win

In the Indiana Pacers win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, good things happened every time Pacers center Myles Turner touched the floor.

He was in to start the game, and the Pacers quickly found themselves ahead. In the second quarter, Indiana went on a 17-5 run in about five minutes right after Turner checked in the game. The Pacers lost their lead 77 seconds after the center exited the game in the third quarter, but they got it back in the final frame with Turner on the court. His impact in the game was enormous, and the Pacers wouldn't have won without him.

The 26-year old finished an impressive +20 for the night. He had 29 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks as he dominated on both ends. "I feel great. It's another day at the office. I think I'm the best at what I do," Turner said after the game. "We took care of business."

Turner dominated on both ends. His second quarter brilliance, for example, came on defense. He had two blocks in the frame, and Charlotte shot 6/22 in the period. The big man checked in at the 9:38 mark of the quarter, and the Hornets scored seven points in the ensuing eight minutes of action. Turner changed the game with his defense.

He anchors smaller units for the Pacers, and he makes it easier for perimeter players to do their job on defense. Guard Andrew Nembhard noted that he can be more aggressive with Turner behind him, for example, as Turner's presence alone provides a boost on defense.

"I think a big thing that we talk about with this group is trust," Turner said of defensive connectivity. "Just letting them know that I have their back. And they've got to trust that I'm there to have there's."

In the second half, it was Turner's offense that was threatening. The center had 20 points in the final two quarters, including 12 in the fourth, and did so on 70% shooting. The Hornets upped their defensive aggression to get the ball out of the hands of Pacers guards, and Turner benefitted.

He finished several important buckets, including a momentum-shifting dunk in the third quarter and two different game-tying baskets during the fourth quarter. He had 11 points in the final 4:30 of the game as Indiana made its final push.

"Momentum is a key thing down the stretch," Turner said. He helped the blue and gold keep their momentum late.

He also made the victory-clinching play. With 12 seconds left and the Pacers clinging to a three-point lead, he blocked a Mason Plumlee layup at the rim to get Indiana its final needed stop. They held on to win 116-111.

"Night, night. Ready to go home... got it done," Turner recalls thinking after the block. He celebrated on the court before Pacers center Goga Bitadze lifted him into the air in a stoppage a few seconds later.

You can watch the block in the tweet below, including a rare "smothered chicken," call from broadcaster Quinn Buckner.

The Pacers improved to 23-18 in the win, and Turner led the way. Their season is now halfway done, and Turner is averaging a career high in both points (17.0) and rebounds (7.9) while ranking third in the NBA in blocks.