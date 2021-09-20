Check Out The Photo The Indiana Pacers Tweeted On Monday

The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Monday.

The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet with a photo on Monday, and their post can be seen embedded below.

The Tweet had three hourglass emojis, and then a photo that said "One month until tip off."

In the photo were Pacers stars Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis.

The Pacers tip off their season in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 20, which happens to be exactly 30 days from Monday.

