Pacers Drop Third in a Row Lose to Spurs on Monday

The Indiana Pacers fell to 26-31 on Monday evening in a home loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

After being on the road for five days and playing three games against the Rockets in Houston, Jazz in Utah and Hawks in Atlanta the Pacers were likely happy to be back home. However, their performance indicated a team that was also tired. They were playing on the second day of a back-to-back after a loss in Atlanta Sunday.

The Pacers dropped to 26-31 in a 109-94 beat-down by the Spurs, who are now 28-28 on the season.

"We've got a couple here at home we've gotta take advantage of," Caris LeVert said post-game. "Waking up in our own beds, playing infront of our home crowd, getting in our regular routine."

The Pacers were hit with uncompromising news before the games when Myles Turner was announced indefinitely with a toe injury. He is the team's leading shot-blocker.

"You've gotta find different ways to defend no matter if you play big, or you play small," head coach Nate Bjorken said.

Defense continues to be a challenge for this group right now; while the Spurs scored 109 (under the Pacers points allowed per game), they still let teams get points quickly and fall behind fast.

Yet, an offense that has been a strong suit may have been the most significant problem on Monday night. The Spurs shot less than 43% from the field-goal range and 28.6% from three, which was better than the Pacers' shooting performance on the evening.

On Tuesday, the Pacers have a much-needed rest day after a long road trip and Sunday and Monday's back-to-back.