Pacers Injury Report Against The Nets
The Indiana Pacers have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players.
The full injury report that was released by the team can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below.
Not only do the Pacers have a lot of their players out, but they also have to be the first team all season to go up against Kyrie Irving.
Irving will make his season debut on Wednesday evening, and join an already loaded starting lineup with Kevin Durant and James Harden.
The Pacers come into the game with a 14-24 record, while the Nets are 23-12.
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.