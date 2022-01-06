Pacers Injury Report Against The Nets

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players.

The full injury report that was released by the team can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below.

Not only do the Pacers have a lot of their players out, but they also have to be the first team all season to go up against Kyrie Irving.

Irving will make his season debut on Wednesday evening, and join an already loaded starting lineup with Kevin Durant and James Harden.

The Pacers come into the game with a 14-24 record, while the Nets are 23-12.

Related stories on NBA basketball