Pacers Pick Up A Win Over The Toronto Raptors

The Indiana Pacers picked up their ninth win of the season when they beat the Toronto Raptors 114-97 on Friday night in Indianapolis.

While the Pacers advanced to 9-12, the Raptors fell to 9-11.

The teams have played each other three times already this season, and the Raptors had won the first two games before losing on Friday night.

"We were agitators instead of reactors, which you have to be in this league," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "That's the key. This has become a hard play league."

Seven players scored in double-digits for the Pacers, and All-Star Domantas Sabonis led the way with 23 points and 18 rebounds.

The Raptors were led by NBA Champion Fred VanVleet's 26 points.

"He's a menace out there," Carlisle said of VanVleet. "Makes threes, drives it, hits mid-range, gets other guys involved, he had a great game going and finally he missed a couple down the stretch."

The Pacers will play their next game on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks at home.

