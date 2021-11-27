Pacers Pick Up A Win Over The Toronto Raptors
The Indiana Pacers picked up their ninth win of the season when they beat the Toronto Raptors 114-97 on Friday night in Indianapolis.
While the Pacers advanced to 9-12, the Raptors fell to 9-11.
The teams have played each other three times already this season, and the Raptors had won the first two games before losing on Friday night.
"We were agitators instead of reactors, which you have to be in this league," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "That's the key. This has become a hard play league."
Seven players scored in double-digits for the Pacers, and All-Star Domantas Sabonis led the way with 23 points and 18 rebounds.
The Raptors were led by NBA Champion Fred VanVleet's 26 points.
"He's a menace out there," Carlisle said of VanVleet. "Makes threes, drives it, hits mid-range, gets other guys involved, he had a great game going and finally he missed a couple down the stretch."
The Pacers will play their next game on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks at home.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.