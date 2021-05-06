Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal's Wizards Can Claim Ninth Seed over Pacers on Thursday

A Wizards win, and a Pacers loss on Thursday would have the teams flip-flop in the standings.

The Washington Wizards (30-36) sit just a half-game behind the Indiana Pacers (30-35) in the Eastern Conference Playoff race. However, a win for the Wizards over the Toronto Raptors (27-39) and a loss for the Pacers against the Hawks (37-30) would officially have the teams flip-flop in the standings.

The Wizards have been one of the hottest teams in all of the NBA, with Russell Westbrook averaging a triple-double and Bradley Beal second in the entire NBA in points per game (30.9). The Pacers are 4-6 in their last ten games, while the Wizards are 7-3 in that same stretch.

There is not a lot of wiggle room with just seven games left in the season for the Pacers and only six games left in the season for the Wizards.

The Pacers are 6-point underdogs against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

The Wizards 3-point underdogs to the Raptors, according to FanDuel.

Both teams, according to oddsmakers, are supposed to lose their respective game, but a lot of playoff implications are on the table.

Tip-off for the Wizards and Raptors is at 7:30 E.T. and tip-off for the Pacers and Hawks is at 8:00 E.T.

