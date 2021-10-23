The Pacers Are Really Lucky That Russell Westbrook Doesn't Play For The Wizards Anymore

The Indiana Pacers are playing the Washington Wizards on Friday evening looking for their first win of the new season.

The Wizards are the team that knocked them out one game shy of making the playoffs last season.

However, thankfully for the Pacers, they will not have to face a player that gave them fits last season.

Russell Westbrook played one season in Washington before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers this off-season.

Westbrook torunamented the Pacers last season.

According to StatMuse, the three regular season games the teams played, Westbrook averaged 27.3 points, 18.0 rebounds and 20.0 assists per game.

Video game numbers.

The Pacers also catch a break because, Bradley Beal is out for Friday night's game.

Related stories on NBA basketball