Seven-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo remembers his 'welcome to the NBA' moment against the Indiana Pacers

The Giannis Antetokounmpo that everyone knows now is one of the premier talents in the NBA. The two-time MVP is a candidate for the award every season for the Milwaukee Bucks, and after being announced as an All-Star captain earlier this week, the 2021 NBA Champion is now a seven-time All-Star.

"You can never take it for granted," Antetokounmpo said of receiving that honor for the seventh time.

The Bucks played their first game since the announcement on Friday in Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers. The Greek Freak finished with 41 points in a win, and he was as dominant as ever. But he remembers not being so dominant, and in a full circle moment, he recalled that his "welcome to the NBA" moment coincidentally also happened in Indianapolis during his rookie season

"I remember I was here 10 years ago and I had my first 'welcome to the NBA' moment. [I was] 18 years old. I think it was maybe like the fifth or the seventh game of the season," Antetokounmpo explained. It was actually his sixth-ever game, and the Bucks eighth game of the 2013-14 campaign.

"I did not know who we were playing. I didn't know people I was guarding because I never watched the NBA before I came here. And there was this possession. Lance Stephenson is coming down the floor, kind of in-and-out. And like, takes me with him and then [he] even dunked on me," the Bucks star shared. The play took place in the first quarter and occurred on the basket at the North end of the court at then-Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The dunk gave Indiana a nine-point lead.

"I was like 'Man, he's so fast, he's so strong. How am I going to be able to keep up with them?' They were really good, Indiana, back then, 2013," Antetokounmpo remembered. "10 years later, I'm like, 'Man, seven out of 10 years [I'm an] All-Star. Three out of them captain.' You can never take it for granted."

The Pacers went on to win that November 15, 2013 game against the Bucks 104-77. Indiana would go to the Eastern Conference Finals that season while Antetokounmpo and the Bucks finished 15-67. Video of the Stephenson dunk, taken and cropped from this linked video (around the 5:20 mark), can be seen below.

Nowadays, things are different. Antetokounmpo is much bigger, stronger, and significantly better at playing against the Indiana Pacers. After losing his first four meetings against the blue and gold, The Greek Freak's Bucks have won 10 straight vs the Pacers. The last time Indiana defeated Milwaukee in a game that Antetokounmpo actually played in was during December of 2018.

"I know with [the Pacers], sometimes they seem like they're a little on the smaller side. We have Brook [Lopez], Giannis in there just going crazy in the paint. That's an advantage for us. Honestly, I feel like we just kind of lean on Giannis, and he does what he does," Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said of Milwaukee's strong run against Indiana.

Antetokounmpo has posted averages of 21.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game against Indiana during his 10-year career. As captain in the All-Star game, he will get to select his roster. There is a chance he could select Pacers point guard and Wisconsin native Tyrese Haliburton if NBA coaches name Haliburton a reserve. The remaining All-Stars will be announced on February 2.

It could be the first of many All-Star appearances for Haliburton. Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, already has many All-Star selections, and likely has more to come. He hasn't forgotten his journey, though, including dunks against him in Indianapolis during his rookie season. That's part of what makes him special, and part of why he won't take anything for granted.