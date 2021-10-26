Chris Duarte Just Had An Incredible Move On Giannis Antetokounmpo In The Bucks-Pacers Game

Publish date:
Star Rookie Has An Incredible Move On Giannis Antetokounmpo In The Bucks-Pacers Game
Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers had an incredible move on Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.
Chris Duarte is off to a sensational start to his NBA career.
He had stellar games against the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.
On Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, the 13th overall pick in this past summer's NBA Draft put the moves on former Defensive Player of The Year Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Indiana Pacers.
