T.J. Warren's Status For Heat-Pacers Game

    • October 23, 2021
    T.J. Warren's Injury Status For Heat-Pacers Game
    T.J. Warren is OUT for the Indiana Pacers against the Miami Heat on Saturday.
    T.J. Warren only played in four games for the Indiana Pacers last season due to a stress fracture in his left foot. 

    The scoring forward has yet to play this season, and once again will be out when the Pacers host the Miami Heat on Saturday. 

    The Pacers full injury report for Saturday evening can be seen in a post that is embedded above from the team's Twitter account. 

    Warren averaged 15.5 points per game in the four games that he appeared in last season. 

