T.J. Warren's Status For Heat-Pacers Game

T.J. Warren's Injury Status For Heat-Pacers Game
T.J. Warren is OUT for the Indiana Pacers against the Miami Heat on Saturday.
T.J. Warren only played in four games for the Indiana Pacers last season due to a stress fracture in his left foot.
The scoring forward has yet to play this season, and once again will be out when the Pacers host the Miami Heat on Saturday.
The Pacers full injury report for Saturday evening can be seen in a post that is embedded above from the team's Twitter account.
Warren averaged 15.5 points per game in the four games that he appeared in last season.
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.