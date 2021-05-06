The Atlanta Hawks can Pass the New York Knicks on Thursday With Win over Pacers

With a win over the Pacers, the Hawks can regain the fourth seed and pass the Knicks.

The Indiana Pacers have been struggling as of late, and their road does not get any easier on Thursday evening.

After going 4-6 in their last ten games, the Pacers have to play a Hawks team that just beat the number one seed in the Western Conference Phoenix Suns by 32 points.

The Pacers let big-man Marvin Bagley III go off for 31 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's game, and against the Hawks, they have to deal with the load of John Collins and Clint Capela.

Not only do the Pacers have to worry about the Wizards passing them in the standings on Thursday, but they have to worry about how motivated the Hawks will be.

A loss for the Pacers and a win for the Wizards give the Wizards the ninth seed and move the Pacers back to the tenth seed.

On the contrary, a victory for the Hawks instantly gives them the fourth seed over the New York Knicks, who do not play on Thursday evening and whose next three games are on the road against the Suns, Clippers and Lakers.

There is a lot of playoff implications at stake on Thursday evening, and the Hawks are 6-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

