Warriors And Pacers Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors are in Indianapolis to play the Pacers on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The starting lineup for the Warriors can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Meanwhile, the Pacers starting lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors come into the game with a 21-5 record, while the Pacers are 12-16.

Both teams missed the postseason last year, but the Warriors appear to be one of the best teams in the entire NBA this year and are a legitimate contender to win the NBA Championship.

