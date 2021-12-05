Here's What The Owner Of The Heat Tweeted After Beating The Pacers

Publish date:
Here's What The Owner Of The Miami Heat Tweeted After Beating The Indiana Pacers
The owner of the Miami Heat Micky Arison sent out a tweet after the Heat beat the Pacers.
The Miami Heat knocked off the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on 113-104 on Friday evening.
After the game, owner Micky Arison sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Heat beat the Pacers without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Earlier in the season the Pacers defeated the Heat in Indianapolis in overtime, but this time the Heat got the best of them.
The Heat advanced to 14-9, while the Pacers fell to 9-16 (the Heat then fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday to drop to 14-10).
The Pacers missed the postseason last year, and the Heat got swept in the first round of the playoffs after making the NBA Finals the season before.
