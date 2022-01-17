Pacers Starting Lineup And Injury Report For Game With Clippers

The Indiana Pacers are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb have all been ruled out for Monday.

The Pacers starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Coming into the game, the Pacers are 15-28, and the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

