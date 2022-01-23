Pacers Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Suns

The Indiana Pacers have had a rough season going 17-29 in 46 games, and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they are coming off of two straight road wins over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

On Saturday, they will once again be tested when they face off against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona, who are the best team in the NBA so far this season at 35-9.

For the game, the Pacers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

They have also announced their starting lineup, which can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below.



