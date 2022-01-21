Pacers Beat Lakers And Warriors In Two Straight Games
The Indiana Pacers have not had a good season, but in their last two games they have absolutely shocked the entire NBA.
First, they beat the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Wednesday night, and then on the second night of a back-to-back they beat the Golden State Warriors in overtime 121-117 in Golden State.
Yet, that is not even the craziest part.
They beat a Warriors team with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, while on the second night of a back-to-back, and were basically without their entire starting lineup.
Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert were all ruled out for the game.
Rookie Chris Duarte led the way for the team with 27 points, but it was a total team effort with an impressive seven players scoring in double-digits.
They also would have never even got to an overtime without the clutch shot from Justin Holiday (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).
The Pacers will take their winning streak into Arizona when they play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
They are now 16-29 on the season in 45 games played, and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.