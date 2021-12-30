Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Pacers Fall To Hornets In Indy
    Publish date:

    Pacers Fall To Hornets In Indy

    The Indiana Pacers hosted the Charlotte Hornets in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, and the Hornets picked up a 116-108 win.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers hosted the Charlotte Hornets in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, and the Hornets picked up a 116-108 win.

    It's 35 games into the 2021-22 NBA season, and the Indiana Pacers are running out of time. 

    At 14-21 to start the season, they are 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the only two teams they have a better record than (in the conference) are the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic (two teams with clearly no desire to make the playoffs).

    The Pacers are only two games behind the Boston Celtics for the tenth seed, which is the final play-in tournament spot, but there are also the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors in front of them.  

    The latest loss for the Pacers came on Wednesday evening at home to the Charlotte Hornets. 

    Read More

    The Hornets advanced to 19-17 with the 116-108 win. 

    LaMelo Ball had 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists and Terry Rozier went off for 35 points. 

    Over on the Pacers side, Caris LeVert led the way with 27 points, and All-Star Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists. 

    The Pacers will play their next game on Friday at home against the Chicago Bulls. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17426263_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Fall To Hornets In Indy

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16897504_168388303_lowres
    News

    Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Hornets-Pacers Game

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17414001_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Fall To The Bulls In Chicago

    Dec 26, 2021
    USATSI_17407610_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Knock Off The Rockets In Indy

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17028126_168388303_lowres
    News

    Domantas Sabonis And Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Rockets-Pacers Game

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Myles Turner's Pregame Outfit Before The Pacers-Heat Game

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_17397420_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Get Crushed In Miami

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_12376663_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Signing With An NBA Team

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17370463_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Get Back In The Win Column Over The Pistons

    Dec 19, 2021