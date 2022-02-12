Pacers Fall To Cavs With New Additions To The Roster
The Indiana Pacers lost at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
The Indiana Pacers had been busy this week remaking their entire roster as they traded key players such as Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis.
Their new additions to the team made their debut on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Buddy Hield: 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Tyrese Haliburton: 23 points, six rebounds and three assists
Jalen Smith: 12 points and three rebounds
Tristan Thompson: two points, four rebonds and one assist
However, the Pacers lost the game 120-113, which dropped them to 19-38 on the season.
Currently, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak, and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games.
