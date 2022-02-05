Pacers Fall To Bulls At Home

The Indiana Pacers hosted the Chicago Bulls in Indianapolis on Friday night, and they lost the game 122-115.

Caris LeVert's 42 points, five rebounds and eight assists were sensational, but the Pacers could not get enough stops on defense.

While the Bulls shot 23.1% from the three-point range, the Pacers allowed them to shoot 54.4% from the field.

Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 36 points and 17 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan also chipped in with 31 points.

The Pacers fell to 19-35 in the 54 games that they have played this season, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Bulls, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-19 record in the 52 games that they have played so far.



