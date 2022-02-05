Pacers Fall To Bulls At Home
The Indiana Pacers hosted the Chicago Bulls in Indianapolis on Friday night, and they lost the game 122-115.
Caris LeVert's 42 points, five rebounds and eight assists were sensational, but the Pacers could not get enough stops on defense.
While the Bulls shot 23.1% from the three-point range, the Pacers allowed them to shoot 54.4% from the field.
Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 36 points and 17 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan also chipped in with 31 points.
The Pacers fell to 19-35 in the 54 games that they have played this season, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Bulls, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-19 record in the 52 games that they have played so far.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.