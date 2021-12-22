Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Pacers Get Crushed In Miami
    Publish date:

    Pacers Get Crushed In Miami

    The Indiana Pacers lost to the Miami Heat in Florida on Tuesday evening.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers lost to the Miami Heat in Florida on Tuesday evening.

    The Indiana Pacers got destroyed by the Miami Heat 125-96 in Florida on Tuesday evening. 

    The loss sets them back to 13-19 in their first 32 games of the season, and has them as the 13th seed in the east only in front of the rebuilding Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. 

    Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte led the team with 17 points, but no one else scored more than 14 points. 

    Malcolm Brogdon also exited the game early due to a sore right Achilles. 

    As for the Heat, they advance to 19-13 in their first 32 games of the season, and look like they have a chance to be one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference. 

    Read More

    After making the 2020 NBA Finals, they got swept in the first round of the playoffs last season.  

    Kyle Lowry has been a solid new addition to the team and he had eight points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in the win. 

    Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson also combined to score 52-points (26 each). 

    Their commanding win is even more impressive when noting that Jimmy Butler did not play in the game. 

    The Pacers will head back home to play the Houston Rockets on Thursday. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17397420_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Get Crushed In Miami

    just now
    USATSI_12376663_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Signing With An NBA Team

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17370463_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Get Back In The Win Column Over The Pistons

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17353556_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Move During The Warriors-Pacers Game

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17364694_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Fall To Bucks In Milwaukee

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17028083_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Pacers-Bucks Game

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17354189_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Warriors Roar Back To Beat The Pacers

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_17309384_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry's Pregame Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Pacers

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_15625211_168388303_lowres
    News

    Warriors And Pacers Starting Lineups

    Dec 13, 2021