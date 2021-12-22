Pacers Get Crushed In Miami
The Indiana Pacers got destroyed by the Miami Heat 125-96 in Florida on Tuesday evening.
The loss sets them back to 13-19 in their first 32 games of the season, and has them as the 13th seed in the east only in front of the rebuilding Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.
Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte led the team with 17 points, but no one else scored more than 14 points.
Malcolm Brogdon also exited the game early due to a sore right Achilles.
As for the Heat, they advance to 19-13 in their first 32 games of the season, and look like they have a chance to be one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference.
After making the 2020 NBA Finals, they got swept in the first round of the playoffs last season.
Kyle Lowry has been a solid new addition to the team and he had eight points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in the win.
Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson also combined to score 52-points (26 each).
Their commanding win is even more impressive when noting that Jimmy Butler did not play in the game.
The Pacers will head back home to play the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.