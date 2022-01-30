Pacers Starting Lineup Against The Mavs
The Pacers are facing off with the Mavericks in Dallas on Saturday night.
The Indiana Pacers are facing off with the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Pacers against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pacers come into the game as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-32 record in 50 games played so far.
They are 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and 6-19 in 25 games on the road.
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-21 record in the 49 games that they have played/
