The Pacers Will Pay Ellis More Than The Knicks Will Pay Quickley Next Season

The Indiana Pacers have not had Monta Ellis play for them since the 2016-17 NBA season.
Ellis played two seasons in Indiana and was a solid player for them, but they have been paying him not to play for them for the last four years, and next season will be the last year that they have to pay him.
David Aldridge's Tweet from 2017 can be seen embedded below explaining what happened when the Pacers waived Ellis.
Aldridge's Tweet from 2017: "Pacers will use the stretch provision on Monta Ellis, per source. Ellis's remaining $11.2M salary will be stretched over the next 5 years."
According to Sportrac, Ellis is on the books for $2,245,400 next season from the Pacers.
For reference, Spotrac has the New York Knicks paying Immanuel Quickley $2,210,640 next season.
Therefore, the Pacers will be paying a player who will not play for them, more than the Knicks will be paying Quickley, who averaged over 11 points per game as a rookie last season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.