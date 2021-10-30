Watch Myles Turner Swat James Harden's Shot Get Swatted Off The Glass In The Pacers-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Brooklyn, and during the first quarter Myles Turner had a huge block on James Harden.

The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

Turner led the NBA in blocks per game for the second time in his career last season.

On this play he swatted Harden's shot off the glass.

