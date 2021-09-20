The Pacers Are Still Paying Monta Ellis

What? He's Still Being Paid By This Team? Steph Curry's Old Co-Star With The Golden State Warriors Is Still Being Paid By The Indiana Pacers
According to Spotrac, the Indiana Pacers have over $137 million in salaries on their cap allocation sheet right now.
Yet, one player that is on there, has not played for the team since the 2016-17 NBA season.
That is right, the Pacers are still on the hook for paying over $2 million to Monta Ellis next season.
Ellis played for the Pacers during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 NBA seasons, and started well over 100 games for the team during his stint there.
When the Pacers waved Ellis in July of 2017, David Aldridge, now with The Athletic, reported that the Pacers would use the stretch provision to pay out the remaining $11+ million in salary Ellis was owed (see Tweet from 2017 below).
Ellis has been getting paid by the Pacers ever since.
Next season will be the last year that is he on the books.
