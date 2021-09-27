The Pacers Just Changed The Name Of Their Arena

The Indiana Pacers have been playing in the Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis since 1999.
Since 2011, the arena has been named Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
However, on Monday September 27, the name is officially changed.
That's right.
The Pacers will now be playing at Gainbridghe Fieldhouse.
The announcement from the Pacers and the arena can be seen in Tweets that are embedded below.
The video of the major announcement can also be seen embedded below from the Pacers.
The Pacers are holding Media Day on Monday to kick off their 2021-22 NBA season as they start training camp this week.
