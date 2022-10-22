Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers hope to avoid 0-3 start vs Detroit Pistons

The Indiana Pacers are off to a 0-2 start, and both of their losses have looked extremely similar. They fell to the Spurs and the Wizards in games that featured poor first quarter defense, small improvements throughout the game, and a crazy late comeback attempt that wasn't enough to overcome the poor start.

Tonight, they will hope to overcome that blueprint and get their first win against the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are 1-1 with a win over the Magic and loss Friday night to the Knicks. The central division foes are both rebuilding, so the Pacers could get a win if they can iron out their defensive issues.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Detroit

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs in this game as they are +1 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 229.5.

Pacers vs Pistons Injury Report

Injury reports have not been submitted yet by either team, though some things can be inferred.

For Indiana, Myles Turner and Daniel Theis will likely remain out. They both have yet to play for the Pacers this season.

Jalen Smith and Aaron Nesmith have been listed as questionable in recent games, though they have each played every night. Jalen Smith was hit in the face during Pacers-Spurs, so his status is still to be determined. Chris Duarte has taken some hard hits in Indiana's first two games but has not had to miss any time.

For Detroit, three players look likely to miss the game as Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, and Alec Burks are all dealing with ailments.

Key Matchups

Cade Cunningham vs Chris Duarte: Cunningham is the best player on either team, and he is nearly averaging a double-double for the Pistons so far this season. The number one overall pick in 2021 looks like a future star, and he will be tough for the Pacers to contain.

Duarte has been tasked with defending the opposing team's best player (Bradley Beal and Keldon Johnson) in both Pacers' games so far, so he will likely draw the defensive assignment on Cunningham at times. The Pacers need Duarte to slow him down as much as possible, their defense has been poor all season.

Duarte has really struggled on offense to start the campaign. If he can get it going on that end of the floor, as he did in preseason, that would go a long way in improving the Pacers' chances.

Terry Taylor vs Bojan Bogdanovic: Bogdanovic, a former Pacer, was acquired by Detoit in a trade not long ago, and he is their leading scorer through two games. He is mobile and a weapon from beyond the three-point arc, and whoever is guarding him will need to be alert.

If the first two games are any indication, Taylor will start opposite Bogdanovic at the power forward spot. Head coach Rick Carlisle did admit that lineup tweaks could be coming for the blue and gold, however. Either way, Taylor will almost certainly be in the rotation and get reps defending the Croatian forward, and his defense will be important all night.

Taylor led the Pacers in rebounds against the Spurs, which will also be crucial against a strong Pistons offense.