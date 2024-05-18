Indiana Pacers protect home court, even up series with New York Knicks and force a Game 7
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers hosted the New York Knicks for Game 6 of their 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinal series on Friday night. It was the first elimination game of this postseason for Indiana, who entered the outing trailing 3-2 in the series.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse was the scene of the action, and the Pacers hadn't lost in that building since March 18. Home court advantage has been vital for them. But the Knicks are tough and relentless, they were not going to be an easy out for the blue and gold. Indiana had to be better than they were in Game 6, especially on the glass.
To kick off the action, the Pacers jumped out to a 5-0 lead. The crowd was loud and electric at the time, and they were all wearing gold shirts. The environment matched the moment, though Knicks star Jalen Brunson answered with four-straight points.
Both teams were rushing some of their early possessions, which created a high-paced game with poor shooting. Each group took 10+ shots in the first five minutes of play, yet were both shooting around 40%. It was 11-9 in favor of Indiana at the time.
Miles McBride changed the game. He hit three outside shots for New York in the next few minutes, and he paired it with an impressive drive and finish. He had 11 early points and the Knicks burst ahead for their first lead of the night at 17-16.
Non-McBride Knicks got involved from beyond the arc in the ensuing stretch, and it was 25-20 in favor of New York at the next timeout. They had made five outside shots as a team already while Indiana had only dropped in one. That was the difference through the first 10 minutes.
Indiana's bench-heavy group did well to keep the hosts in the game. T.J. McConnell was getting to the rim, and Obi Toppin hit a three late in the first period to even the score at 29. Despite some defensive struggles early, the Pacers were still right in the action.
After one frame, Indiana trailed 30-29. The Pacers ball movement was solid, and they had 10 assists on their 13 made shots. But New York was making outside shots and taking care of the rock, so they were ahead on the scoreboard.
The Pacers second unit continued to make a push to start the second period. They were racing around the court, and their defense was more connected. New York had just three points in the first moments of the period, and Indiana took a 35-33 lead in that span.
The Knicks responded thanks to more great play from McBride, who was up to 15 points with over half of the second quarter remaining. His effective play was met with baskets from Pascal Siakam, who kept scoring over smaller defenders, as well as Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana's stars were doing well to keep them ahead on the scoreboard.
Indiana went on a run around that time. After the Knicks took a 46-44 lead, the Pacers went on a 13-2 run to earn a nine-point edge late in the first half. They were clicking on both ends of the court. New York couldn't score.
That run actually continued, lasting for nearly six minutes as the Pacers lead reached 13. New York hit a three just before halftime, and Andrew Nembhard committed a technical foul just prior to the buzzer. But the Pacers were still ahead 61-51 at the break thanks to their strong close to the second quarter. Siakam led the way with 15 points.
To kick off the second half, New York scored five points in 38 seconds to cut the Pacers advantage down to five. Indiana took a timeout to regroup, it wasn't the start to the half they hoped for. The score was 61-56 at the time.
The blue and gold answered with their own run, scoring six unanswered points in the next 70 seconds. Haliburton capped it off with a three, and the Knicks took a timeout. Indiana was back in control after a rough start to the half.
Indiana kept at it for the next few minutes. Even as Brunson got going again for New York, the blue and gold kept the Knicks away with their own good offense. They were up by 13 about halfway through the third period.
Their surge continued as their lead climbed to 81-65 in the next stretch of play. They were dominating in the quarter and had a huge lead. The Knicks were struggling to put together multiple successful offensive possessions, and Indiana was running away with the game. New York was low on time.
Indiana's bench didn't let off the gas down the stretch of the frame. A slick putback layup from McConnell gave the Pacers a 16-point lead in the final minute of the period, but New York answered with a three.
After three quarters, it was 88-75 in favor of the Pacers. They did well to keep the Knicks away in the third quarter and expand their edge. Siakam's 21 points led the way — Indiana was dominating in the paint to create their advantages.
The fourth quarter started with more terrific play from the Pacers, who found themselves up by 20 with eight minutes to go. They could do no wrong. Their offense was clicking, and they were getting a ton of stops. It was an impressive response from their worst game of the series.
New York brought Brunson back in with 7:31 to go for a last-ditch comeback effort. He is their best player, and he would need to be perfect down the stretch if the visitors were going to rally. On his first possession back in the game, he wiggled his way into the lane for a bucket.
He didn't do enough to change the game, though, and he was removed with about 3.5 minutes to play. The Pacers were up 18 at the time and had nearly secured the victory. Both teams brought in some reserves at the time.
Indiana cruised in the final minutes to close out the game. Despite falling behind in the first period, they rolled to a 116-103 win. The series is now 3-3 and will head to Madison Square Garden for a Game 7.
Haliburton finished with 15 points and nine assists. Siakam led the Pacers in scoring with 25, and he added seven rebounds and five assists. Myles Turner had 17.
Game 7 is on Sunday in New York at 3:30.
