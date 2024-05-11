Tyrese Haliburton delivers on his promise to lead Indiana Pacers past New York Knicks in Game 3
INDIANAPOLIS — About half an hour after the Indiana Pacers dropped Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the New York Knicks, star guard Tyrese Haliburton sat at his locker in Madison Square Garden. The Pacers floor general had on a brown camo hoodie, but he was wearing his emotions. After a monster effort with 34 points, six rebounds, and nine assists, Indiana's point guard was positioned in silence, staring ahead and not engaging with anybody.
Across from him was teammate Myles Turner, who was quietly getting ready. The Pacers fell 130-121 in the outing, which dropped them to down 0-2 in the series. It wasn't a pretty performance, and the Knicks' physical style took over. After a few minutes, Haliburton finally rose to his feet. He gave teammate Pascal Siakam a high five before turning to address those still in the room.
"Alright, I'll see y'all boys for Game 5," he exclaimed.
Haliburton wasn't going to let the Pacers season end in Indianapolis. He wouldn't let his team get swept. Despite New York largely controlling Games 1 and 2, the two-time All-Star was determined to get the Pacers back to Madison Square Garden and keep their season alive.
He delivered on that proclamation Friday night. With Game 3 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana needed a victory to keep up in the best-of-seven set. No team has ever come back from a 0-3 series deficit. The Pacers had to win.
Haliburton met the moment. It was clear instantly that he was feeling it. In the first quarter alone, the star guard had 10 points and one assist, but it was more of the how that stood out. Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein ended up guarding Haliburton after a defensive switch, and the Pacers ball handler dribbled by him for a scooping layup. Later, the 24-year old did something similar to Josh Hart. Between two outside shots and a pair of difficult layups that required balance and athleticism, it was obvious early that Haliburton was in for a big night.
As the game progressed, Haliburton belted out something after every outside shot he knocked down. Often, it was a roar. There were no words — passion flew out of his vocal chords. Other times, it was a confident phrase. "You can't f— with me!" he shouted after hitting a three to get to 16 points in the middle of the second quarter. The Pacers were up by five at the time, and his emotions were keeping the team going offensively.
"Just getting downhill. Being aggressive, being who I am," Haliburton said of what has been working for him in the last two games. After Game 1 of the series, it took both team adjustments and tweaks from Haliburton himself to get rolling again.
Every time the All-Star entered Game 3, the makeup of the battle changed. He had two early threes and one assist to give his team a 12-4 lead. The Pacers were down one just after Haliburton re-entered the game in the second quarter, but he hit two outside shots to push Indiana's lead back to five. In the final period, he returned to the hardwood with his team down nine. Over the next three minutes, he had an assist as well as three made shots and chopped the Knicks edge from nine to two. His presence was massive all night.
His stats kept rising. Haliburton had 10 points in the first quarter and had 23 by halftime. The game required him to distribute more in the second half, so he had three assists in the third quarter alone, then seven points and three dimes in the fourth. He added four rebounds, two steals, and a block throughout the night.
"He's been big. He's been super aggressive, and it opens things up for everybody," guard Andrew Nembhard said of Haliburton. "He's been doing this all year."
Haliburton played the way that he describes as his best. He was aggressive all night and got into the paint. After a poor Game 1, those were the most common things Haliburton said he needed to do in order to be better. In each of the last two duels with the Knicks, the star guard has done it.
"He adapts quickly. For a first timer in the playoffs, he's had to do some pretty significant adjusting in both series," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. "Sometimes, you know you can score but there's a need to get other guys involved. Sometimes, it's the other way around. He knows we need his scoring."
Haliburton knowing what was needed from him Friday night kept Indiana's offense moving. His ability to create separation was everything, and he attempted 26 shots. That's the second-most he's taken in a game since reaching the NBA including the regular season — he was finding cracks in the defense.
It led to his best playoff game ever. He finished with 35 points, a postseason career high. He hit timely shots and added seven assists. Indiana rolled New York in Haliburton's minutes. His brilliance made it all possible.
Haliburton said his attention to detail when it comes to film study has leveled up in the playoffs. "Whatever is needed to win games, that's how I'm approaching these games right now," he said Friday night. "Just, how can I impact the game? In some games it's going to be scoring. Some games it's going to be facilitating. Some games, it's going to be both. Whatever I've got to do to win is what I'm going to do."
That mental approach led to a scoring-heavy Game 3, and it led to a Pacers win. His small tweak in approach from the regular season is required in these games, and Haliburton evolved to earn his team a win in Game 3.
Now his team is alive in their best-of-seven set with the Knicks. They got the first of four needed wins, and they'll head back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 — just like Haliburton said they would.
