Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers get crushed by Denver Nuggets

The Pacers are on a six-game losing streak after getting crushed by the Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers led the Denver Nuggets 3-2 early when the two teams battled on Friday night. From that point on, it was all Nuggets.

Eight minutes later, Denver led by 10. Nine minutes later, they led by 15. The Nuggets went on a 17-2 run in the first quarter and never looked back, crushing the Pacers essentially wire-to-wire.

Denver embarrassed Indiana. They made 14 more shots and shot almost 17% better from the field. They knocked down six more three-point shots than the Pacers. They were even on the glass and had five fewer turnovers. The Nuggets had 16 more assists and nine more steals than the Pacers. Nothing about this game was close, and the final score wasn't either.

In the end, the scoreboard read 134-111. It was a blowout. The Pacers cut the lead down to five at one point in the second quarter, but in general it was all Nuggets. They could do no wrong.

Aaron Gordon finished with 28 points for Denver while Jamal Murray had his first career triple double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists. Those two dominated the game and controlled the pace.

"I just think he's feeling more comfortable," former Pacers assistant coach and current Nuggets assistant Popeye Jones said of Murray during the Altitude TV broadcast of the game.

Chris Duarte (18 points) and Bennedict Mathurin (19) had an impact for the Pacers offensively, but it wasn't enough. The blue and gold had an awful night, and they've had a few of those in the past week.

The Pacers are now under .500 for the first time since December 18 at 23-24. They need to bounce back soon, but it will be tough without Tyrese Haliburton for another week or so.

The takeaways for the Pacers in this game are similar to what they have been in many recent performances.

The Pacers defense is awful right now

Indiana gave up 134 points in this game. They have conceded 522 points in their last four outings, and their defensive rating in the same span is 125.5. The blue and gold can't stop anybody right now.

Against Denver, the Pacers were caught ball watching often. It was the worst they've looked in that regard all season, though they were often too dialed in to the ball on Wednesday as well. In the Pacers last two games, they have conceded 79 assists as their opposition has cut them up with passes.

The Pacers must defend better. They need to lock into their scheme and remain alert. If they can't stop anyone, they won't win regardless of what players they have available.

Indiana needs to take better care of the ball

The Pacers have a whopping 90 turnovers in their last five games. They had 21 tonight against the Nuggets. Without Haliburton, they need all the chances they can get, yett the offense looks disconnected and some passes look lazy.

18 turnovers per game, the number that the Pacers have averaged in the games since Haliburton's injury, would be the worst figure in the league. Ball security needs to be a priority for the blue and gold.

The Pacers are 3-7 when they have more than 17 turnovers in a game this season. They need those extra possessions.

Terry Taylor is showing off his skills again

Terry Taylor hasn't played much for the Pacers this season. Prior to January 14, he had under 20 minutes of playing time total since December 1.

From the 14th onward, though, he has shown off his skills again. Tonight against Denver, the young forward had four points and three rebounds and was a +1 in 16:17. He is excellent on the offensive glass for his size.

In his three appearances this week, the 23-year old has 17 points and eight rebounds, and over half of his boards have come on offense. Taylor's minutes have mostly come at inconsequential times in a game, but he is in the midst of his best stretch since the Pacers first two games of the season.

The Pacers will look to end their six-game losing streak tomorrow night in Phoenix against the Suns.