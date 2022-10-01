OKC Forward Says Pelicans' F Brandon Ingram 'Hardest to Guard'

"Championship," Brandon Ingram responded to what's next on his list to check off during Pelicans Media Day. Ingram then smiled.

While he has accomplished individual goals such as making an All-Star and winning NBA's Most Improved Player Award, his sights are on team success. Nonetheless, his peers recognize his rising greatness on the basketball court. Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley spoke to this recently.

Dec 15, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. New Orleans won 113-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

"The hardest person I've had to guard is Brandon Ingram," Bazley told Jerry Ramsey at Thunder Media Day.

It may come as a surprise with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant still terrorizing defenses on a nightly basis. It just goes to show the respect level Ingram has garnered from his peers. Even Durant once said watching Ingram play is like, 'looking directly into a mirror'. Bazley would probably agree.

Bazley isn't a slouch at all athletically. He is a versatile 6'8 forward with an over 7' wingspan. Still, he admits to Ingram being his toughest matchup in the NBA. At 6-8, Ingram's length allows him to get to his spot and rise over most defenders. With his mastery of the midrange, defenders are at his mercy when he drives to the basket. He can stop on a dime, pop in the 15-footer, or get to the basket and finish over larger defenders, which was most evident in his playoff performance last season.

In his first-ever playoff appearance, Ingram put the NBA and the whole world on notice. Facing the then defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns, Ingram put on an offensive clinic in the first round. He averaged 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists while shooting 40% from beyond the 3-point line. All-Defensive First Team player Mikal Bridges was mainly guarding him.

Ingram pretty much owns this matchup. In 10 regular season games, while being guarded exclusively by Bridges, Ingram is averaging nearly 22 points on 50% shooting. Bridges and Bazley know firsthand just how great Brandon Ingram is on the basketball court. With the addition of a healthy Zion Williamson and an entire offseason with CJ McCollum, this Pelicans team is heading into 2022-2023 with the expectation to win.

It seems appropriate that Ingram focuses solely on winning a championship in New Orleans. In 2020, he signed a 5-year $158 million extension to stay here. That deal did not include a player option, so Ingram intends to stay and win here.

This 2022-23 version of the New Orleans Pelicans will help move the star forward closer to checking off his dream of a "championship" and how great he truly is a player.

